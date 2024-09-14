Palestine welcomes Arab-Islamic-European emphasis on 2-state solution

The Palestinian Presidency welcomed on Friday the announcement by the Arab-Islamic-European ministerial meeting that emphasized the importance of implementing a two-state solution to the conflict with Israel.

The announcement came following a meeting for the Arab-Islamic Contact Group on Gaza along with several EU members in Madrid that discussed developments in the Israeli onslaught on Gaza and the Palestinian cause in general.

The presidency's statement said the meeting's emphasis on the commitment toward a two-state solution, "requires serious efforts to implement a political solution that ends the occupation and establishes an independent Palestinian state in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions."

"The courageous stances expressed by the participants in Madrid highlight the international consensus on the need to stop ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people," according to the statement.

The Gaza Contact Group was established at a joint summit of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Saudi Arabia in November to stop the assault in Gaza and help achieve lasting peace. It includes officials from Türkiye, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Nigeria and Palestine.

A joint statement issued at the end of the Arab-Islamic-European ministerial meeting in Madrid demanded that the international community recognize Palestine as soon as possible and support a two-state solution, according to a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

It also highlighted the need for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and an end to attacks targeting Palestinians in the West Bank.

For months, the U.S., Qatar and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to meet the demands to stop the war from the Palestinian resistance group.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,100 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.





















