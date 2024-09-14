4 children among 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on northern, southern Gaza Strip

At least 12 Palestinians, including several women and children, were killed on Saturday in Israeli attacks targeting areas in both the northern and southern Gaza Strip.

Medical sources told Anadolu that 11 Palestinians, including three women and four children, were killed and many others injured in Israeli shelling targeting a house in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza city.

Separately, medical sources reported that one Palestinian was killed and six others were injured in an Israeli bombing of a tent sheltering displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, an area classified as a "humanitarian safe zone" by the Israeli army.

Since beginning its Gaza offensive last October, Israel has followed a pattern of declaring certain areas to be "safe zones," pushing Palestinians to relocate there, yet still attacking them in the zones or even en route to promised safety.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,000 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.









