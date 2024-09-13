56% of Israelis support formation of national unity government: Poll

A new poll showed that 56% of Israelis support the formation of a national unity government that would work to secure the return of hostages from Gaza and set a date for parliamentary elections, the Maariv newspaper reported on Friday.

As much as 22% of the respondents, however, opposed the idea, and another 22% were undecided.

The survey, conducted by the private Lazar Institute, included a random sample of 503 Israelis, with a margin of error of 4.4%.

Israel has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians in Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October, which claimed 1,200 lives and about 250 others were taken as hostages. About 101 captives are still believed to be in the besieged enclave. Negotiations to end the conflict continue through mediators the US, Qatar and Egypt.

In what the daily described as "surprising results," the poll also said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party could win 24 seats in the Knesset (parliament) if elections were held today.

Coming in second was the National Unity party, led by Benny Gantz, with 21 seats, followed by opposition leader Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party, with 15. Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu party could grab 14 seats.

Overall, Netanyahu's bloc is projected to hold 53 seats, compared to 58 seats for the opposition, with Arab parties holding nine seats. To form a government, a coalition needs the support of at least 61 members of the 120-seat Knesset.

No elections are currently on the horizon, originally scheduled for 2026.

As for the preferred candidate for prime minister, 41% of respondents said Netanyahu is the best choice, compared to 40% who supported Gantz for the position.

When comparing Netanyahu to Lapid, 47% viewed Netanyahu as the more suitable candidate, while 34% backed Lapid.

In a comparison with Lieberman, 43% favored Netanyahu, while 32% supported the former as the better candidate.

However, Netanyahu did not surpass former right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who was considered the best candidate by 43% of respondents, while 37% backed Netanyahu.

Bennett, who served as prime minister from June 13, 2021, to June 30, 2022, has not officially declared a return to political competition.










