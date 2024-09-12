Israel’s Ben-Gvir asks for ‘special budget’ to build extra 5,000 prison cells for Palestinian detainees

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has asked for a "special budget" to build additional 5,000 prison cells amid rising numbers of Palestinians in Israeli detention, according to local media on Thursday.

Speaking during a meeting at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Wednesday, Ben-Gvir proposed building 5,000 prison cells, a project he said would require a special budget, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

But the proposal for a new funding was opposed by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich with the two ministers shouting at each other.

The finance minister demanded Ben-Gvir to first utilize the unspent funds from his ministry before requesting additional money.

Ben-Gvir responded by arguing that his ministry had already built an unprecedented number of prison cells.

As the two extremist ministers continued to clash verbally, Netanyahu asked them to come up with a solution for building 470 new prison cells at a cost of 40 million shekels ($10.4 million).

The Israeli army has detained more than 10,000 Palestinians since the start of its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 41,100 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, according to Palestinian figures.