Fresh Israeli attacks kill at least 21 Palestinians in Gaza

At least 21 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli attacks in the war-torn Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to medical sources.

An Israeli drone hit a group of civilians in the Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City, leaving two people dead and several others injured, a medical source said.

Four more people lost their lives and seven others were injured in another drone strike west of Gaza City, the same source said.

An Israeli airstrike targeted a house in the Zeitoun neighborhood, killing five people, including two children, the Civil Defense service said in a statement.

Three more people were killed in another strike targeting a house in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, it added.

Israeli shelling killed at least three more people north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, a medical source said.

The bodies of four people were also recovered after an Israeli airstrike in al-Zuhur neighborhood in central Rafah, the Civil Defense service said.

The Israeli army also detonated several houses and buildings in Rafah on Thursday, according to witnesses.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,100 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,100 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.





















