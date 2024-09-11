Israel kills 64 more Gazans as death toll nears 41,100

A man cycles as behind smoke from Israeli bombardment rises in an area that was ordered to be evacuated by the Israeli army in the southeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on September 8, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

At least 64 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last Oct. 7, to 41,084, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement added that some 95,029 others have been injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 64 people and injured 104 others in four 'massacres' of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Over 11 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.