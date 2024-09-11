At least 4 Gazans killed in Israeli strike in Rafah

At least four people were killed and 15 others injured in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Wednesday, the Civil Defense service said.



Several people remain under the rubble following the attack that targeted a house in the city, it added in a statement.



Israel has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.



More than 41,000 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and nearly 95,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.



An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.



Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.