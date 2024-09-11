Another Hezbollah fighter killed in border clashes with Israel

Another Hezbollah fighter was killed in border clashes with Israel, the Lebanese group said on Wednesday as tensions continue to mount between the two sides.

The group identified the slain fighter as Hani Hussein Ezzedine, without providing details about the circumstances of his death, saying only he was killed on the "road to Jerusalem," in reference to the Hezbollah fight in support of the Palestinian resistance facing a devastating Israeli onslaught in Gaza.

Tensions have spiked along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 41,000 people since Oct. 7 following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

At least 436 Hezbollah fighters have been killed since the border clashes with Israel first erupted on Oct. 8 last year, according to an Anadolu tally.