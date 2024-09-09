Israel’s security cabinet meets to address West Bank tensions

Israel's security cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, met to discuss several key issues, especially the escalation in the occupied West Bank, the country's official broadcasting authority said Sunday.

The authority said Netanyahu opened the session, where several topics were addressed, with a focus on the intensifying situation in the occupied Palestinian territory.

While the war on Gaza continues, the Israeli army has expanded its operations and settlers have escalated their attacks in the West Bank, resulting in the deaths of 692 Palestinians and the injury of around 5,700 others, in addition to those arrested, according to Palestinian official sources.

During the meeting, Netanyahu also touched on the frequent visits by government ministers to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The broadcasting authority quoted his office as saying that there will be no change to the status quo at the Al-Aqsa compound.

It added that Netanyahu reiterated his instructions that government ministers should not ascend to the Temple Mount without his prior approval.

From time to time, ministers in Netanyahu's government, particularly National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, visit Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite Islamic, Arab and international criticism.





















