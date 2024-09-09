Israel strikes central Syria, killing 5 and injuring 19: Report

Israeli strikes hit central Syria late Sunday, killing at least five people and wounding 19 others as well as causing fires at sites believed to house Iranian forces, according to Syrian state media.

Syrian air defenses responded to the attacks, which damaged a highway in Hama province, with firefighting teams working to control the blazes, the SANA news agency reported.

Masyaf National Hospital reported five dead and 19 injured, some critically.

The Masyaf area, often linked to Iranian forces, has been frequently targeted in attacks attributed to Israel.

The site contains the Scientific Studies and Research Center (CERS) used by Iran to develop missiles.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) claimed the strikes targeted a research center in Masyaf and areas near Tartous.

SOHR, often criticized for inflating figures, reported an Iranian militia presence at the sites.

Israel, which rarely comments on operations, has conducted airstrikes in Syria since 2011, focusing on Iranian forces and Hezbollah targets.



