Egypt ‘deliberately delaying’ appointment of Israel’s new ambassador, Israeli media claims

Egypt is "deliberately delaying" the appointment of Israel's new ambassador to Cairo amid tension between the two countries over the Philadelphi Corridor on the border with Gaza, Israeli media said on Monday.

Former Israeli Ambassador Amira Oron concluded her term in Egypt and returned to Israel two weeks ago, Israeli portal i24NEWS said.

The new envoy, Uri Rothman, however, has not yet been accepted by Egypt, and as such, is still in Israel, it added.

"The Egyptians are taking their time on purpose to punish us, not even advancing the receipt of his letter of reference for the position," the news website said, citing an Israeli source.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry called the media report "inaccurate."

"The statements in the report are inaccurate and do not reflect the situation," the ministry said in a response to i24NEWS.

There was no comment yet from Egypt on the Israeli claim.

Tension has escalated between Egypt and Israel over Tel Aviv's insistence on keeping military forces in the Philadelphi Corridor on the border with Gaza.

According to the Israeli website, official protocol in Egypt requires the president to formally welcome ambassadors in a public ceremony.

"The last thing Cairo wants right now is a public image of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi respectfully welcoming a new Israeli ambassador," it said.

The portal said Egyptian officials are reportedly considering escalating with Israel, with potential actions ranging from recalling Egypt's ambassador to Israel to seeking UN Security Council intervention demanding Israel's withdrawal from the area.

Egypt has been actively mediating between Israel and Hamas to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip has killed nearly 41,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 94,800 others, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.





















