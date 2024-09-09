2 Gaza hospitals face imminent shutdown due to fuel shortage amid Israeli war

Two hospitals in northern Gaza face a potential shutdown amid a severe fuel shortage, local health officials warned on Monday.

"The Indonesian Hospital is facing a severe fuel shortage, which threatens to completely halt medical services if Israel continues to prevent the entry of fuel, leaving patients at the risk of death," hospital director Mourwan Sultan told Anadolu.

He said the hospital's intensive care unit has reached its maximum capacity, with the ward filled with critically ill patients, including 10 relying on ventilators.

"The operating rooms are running non-stop around the clock," he said. "If Israel continues to block fuel deliveries, medical services could come to a complete halt, condemning these patients to death."

Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza also warned of ceasing its operations within 48 hours due to fuel shortages.

"This poses a significant threat to the lives of many patients and injured individuals currently receiving treatment," the hospital added in a statement.

These warnings come amid a severe crisis facing health care facilities in the Gaza Strip, exacerbated by the ongoing Israeli war, a tightened siege on northern Gaza, and Israel's refusal to allow the entry of fuel, medicine, and essential medical supplies.

Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip has killed nearly 41,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 94,800 others, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.

















