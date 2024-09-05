Israeli barriers, checkpoints have turned Hebron into a ‘large prison’

The Israeli military has effectively transformed the city of Hebron and nearby towns in the southern West Bank into what resembles a "large prison" by severing access with military checkpoints and iron gates, Palestinians told Anadolu.

These measures began after a Palestinian gunman killed three Israelis near Hebron on Sunday and following a double bombing at the Gush Etzion settlement. It comes as Israel continues its devastating assault on Gaza and intensifies attacks in the West Bank.

Palestinians noted that the Israeli military has reverted Hebron to conditions similar to those during the Second Intifada in 2000, with all roads and entrances to cities and towns in the West Bank now blocked.

At the northern entrance to Hebron, known as Ras al-Jura, an Anadolu correspondent observed that a metal gate had been erected, forcing Palestinians to travel on foot, adding that medical teams are now unable to transport patients through these roads, necessitating transfers between vehicles at checkpoints.

Hebron is considered the largest governorate in the West Bank by area and a key center for commerce and industry.

- COLLECTIVE PUNISHMENT

Taysir Abu Sneineh, the mayor of Hebron, told Anadolu that "the Israeli army has turned the city into something akin to a large prison and imposed a policy of collective punishment."

"All city entrances are closed with military barriers and gates, and this has been the case for most towns in the governorate," Abu Sneineh said, describing the Israeli actions as "collective punishment that primarily affects ordinary citizens," noting severe disruptions to daily life, with markets nearly empty and commerce and transport brought to a standstill.

"We are no longer able to provide essential services like waste collection due to the closures," he added, emphasizing that "Hebron is a commercial and economic hub, and this closure, now in its fourth day, is causing significant financial losses."

Abu Sneineh also criticized the situation where "settlers are acting with impunity, destroying and killing under the protection of the army, which continues to exert pressure on the population."

"People want to live with their rights in security and safety; removing those rights could lead to an explosion."

- KILLINGS AND SIEGE

At the Ras al-Jura checkpoint, Abdullah Farajallah from the town of Idna, west of Hebron, said "events in the West Bank are escalating rapidly. The Israeli army is killing in Gaza, destroying in northern West Bank, and laying siege to the south."

Alongside its campaign in Gaza, the Israeli military has expanded its operations in the West Bank, killing 685 Palestinians, injuring 5,700 and arresting over 10,400, according to Palestinian official sources, with attacks by illegal Israeli settlers also intensifying.

Farajallah, speaking to Anadolu, said his trip to Hebron now takes about an hour due to Israeli closures compared to just 10 minutes previously. A farmer who raises cattle, he noted that "I need feed and supplies, which are now taking longer to reach me, causing significant hardship on the roads."

"The occupation seeks to pressure Palestinians to force them out, but we will not leave," he added.

- NEARLY EMPTY MARKETS

At the same checkpoint, Mahmoud Ziad, who transports goods from the southern West Bank to central areas, described the situation as "extremely difficult, with closed roads forcing long detours that add to the hardship, effort and financial cost."

Under the strain of Israeli closures, Hebron's markets appeared almost deserted.

"The closure has paralyzed commercial activity and caused hardship for residents traveling. Look at the town; there are no shoppers, and stores are open without customers," Judy Al-Natsheh, a Palestinian trader, told Anadolu.

On Tuesday, the Israel Hayom daily reported that Israel now classifies the West Bank as a "combat zone," the second most critical front after Gaza.

The report noted that recent events had led to a significant shift in Israel's approach to the West Bank, moving from a secondary arena to a primary focus due to recent attacks.

The report added that recent attacks in the West Bank highlighted the need for comprehensive measures throughout the region, with the West Bank shifting from a "powder keg" to a "region on the brink of explosion" within just 48 hours. It emphasized that "the security establishment faces a particular dilemma in the Hebron area."













