Gaza death toll mounts to 40,861 as Israel kills 42 more Palestinians

The Israeli army killed 42 more Palestinians in attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last Oct. 7 to 40,861, Gaza's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement added that some 94,398 others have been injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 42 people and injured 107 others in three 'massacres' of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Almost 11 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.







