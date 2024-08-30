Israel brought to West Bank ‘systematic brutality’ being carried out in Gaza: Turkish foreign minister

Israel has brought to the West Bank "systematic brutality" carried out in Gaza, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.

In a joint press conference with his Slovenian counterpart in Ljubljana, Fidan said that Israel has been carrying out occupation, oppression, cruelty and massacre in the region, and called on the international community to stop Israeli crimes being committed in the Palestinian territories.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,600 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,800 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.











