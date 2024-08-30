Germany criticizes Israel’s large-scale military attacks in West Bank

Germany sharply criticized Israel on Friday over its large-scale military attacks in the occupied West Bank, which raised fears of further escalation in the region.

"We are very concerned about the situation, as there is a real threat of escalation in the West Bank," Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Christian Wagner said at a press briefing in Berlin.

He reiterated Germany's support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza but criticized its recent disproportionate military actions in the West Bank.

"Israel has a legitimate security interest in taking action against terror, but at the same time, we must say that terror cannot be fought by blocking streets, houses, power grids, and access to hospitals," Wagner said.

He also criticized Israel's right-wing ministers for their provocative statements, saying that they were "adding fuel to the fire" and making it more difficult to achieve a humanitarian cease-fire.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday proposed Gaza-style measures in the northern West Bank, including temporary evacuations of Palestinians, amid a major military operation in the area.

His comments led to fears that the Israeli government could seek to further expand illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

German Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Wagner said Berlin clearly opposes the construction of illegal settlements in the occupied territories in the West Bank.

"The settlement policy of the Israeli government is illegal under international law, and it is an obstacle on the way to a sustainable peace in the Middle East. And we strongly condemn the violence by extremist settlers in the West Bank," he said.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army began military raids in the occupied territories, described as the largest attack on the West Bank since 2022.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a military offensive against the Gaza Strip that has killed over 40,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since last October.















