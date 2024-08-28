Israel’s decision to fund tours by illegal settlers of Al-Aqsa Mosque could trigger ‘religious war’: Hamas

The Israeli government's decision to fund tours for illegal settlers of Al-Aqsa Mosque represents a "dangerous escalation" that could provoke a "religious war," the Palestinian resistance group Hamas warned Tuesday.

The government's decision to fund the "Zionist tours" is a dangerous escalation that risks igniting a religious war, "for which the occupation and its supporters bear responsibility," Hamas said in a statement.

"This extremist fascist government is playing with fire, as it does not care about the repercussions of its Zionist behavior in violating the sanctity, status and identity of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in our Arab and Islamic nation," the statement added.

On Monday, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the office of Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu -- an extremist minister known for being anti-Palestinian -- will allocate 2 million shekels ($543,256) for guided tours, which is expected to be implemented in the coming weeks.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir told Israel's Army Radio on Monday that his policy is to "allow Jews to perform prayers inside the Temple Mount (in reference to Al-Aqsa Mosque)," noting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu knew his policy before forming the coalition government.

The announcement comes despite repeated claims by Netanyahu to preserve the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque is the situation that existed before Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967, under which the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Endowments, is responsible for managing the mosque's affairs.

However, in 2003, Israeli authorities changed this status by allowing settlers to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque without the approval of the Islamic Waqf, which demands an end to these incursions.

Ben-Gvir claimed Monday that Jews have the right to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that he would build a synagogue at the flashpoint site.

It was the first time for the Israeli minister to openly speak about building a synagogue inside Al-Aqsa Mosque. However, he has repeatedly called in recent months for allowing Jewish prayers at the site.

His call came amid repeated incursions into the complex by illegal Israeli settlers under police protection.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam. Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.











