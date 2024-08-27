Palestinians have never experienced a normal life under occupation: Academic

"We are now living under genocide," Nihad Abu Nasser, a Palestinian academic in Türkiye stated, highlighting the severity of the ongoing situation in Gaza. "Before this, we were living under occupation and wars. As Palestinians, we have never experienced a normal life."



Abu Nasser faced numerous challenges throughout her life. After completing her secondary education in Gaza, she was awarded a Turkish scholarship to pursue a bachelor's degree in computer engineering.

However, upon returning to Gaza after her studies, she found no job opportunities, leading her to return to Türkiye. There, she worked and pursued both her master's and Ph.D. in Social Sciences.

Her professional journey includes working with the United Nations and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK).

THE OCCUPATION'S IMPACT ON DAILY LIFE

For Gaza's residents, daily life is a continuous battle against the restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation. The blockade has crippled Gaza's economy, leaving many, like Nihad, without the means to secure a livelihood. "Despite having a degree in Computer Engineering, I had to return to Türkiye to pursue further studies and work," Nihad shares, illustrating the lack of opportunities available in Gaza. The blockade, she explains, is not just a physical barrier but a tool of psychological warfare aimed at breaking the will of Gaza's people.

Nihad recounts how she spent six months with her suitcase packed, unable to leave Gaza due to the closure of the Rafah crossing by Israeli forces. "I waited six months with my suitcase ready," she says, her words underscoring the frustration and helplessness felt by many Gazans. Such restrictions are part of a broader strategy to isolate Gaza and crush its people's ability to resist.

THE SYSTEMATIC TORTURE OF PALESTINIAN PRISONERS

The Israeli occupation extends beyond physical control, targeting the very identity of the Palestinian people. Through displacement, home demolitions, and the rewriting of history, Israel seeks to deny Palestinian connection to the land. Nihad's brother, like many young Palestinians, has faced the harsh realities of this erasure. "He was sentenced to 125 years in prison which was decreased to 18 years when he was only 19 years old, and no one was able to visit him, he was subjected to the most systematic torture, The Israeli army broke his hand, his gallbladder was removed, and medical lines left in him. He used pray on a chair. this torture is a sentence that reflects the occupation's desire to eliminate those who resist," Nihad explains. She said that her brother's story is just one example of countless lives upended by the occupation's brutal tactics.

WOMEN AND CHILDREN PAY THE HIGHEST BILL OF GENOCIDE

Nihad highlighted the disproportionate impact of the Israeli genocide on Gaza's women and children. "Women are forced to wear the same clothes and cover themselves all day for the past 11 months, fearing forced displacement due to Israeli bombings," she says, pointing out the severe hardships endured by Palestinian women. Despite these challenges, she emphasizes their resilience: "Yet they remain steadfast and patient," a testament to the enduring strength of Gaza's women.

"Despite the relentless efforts to break its spirit, Gaza's resilience shines through."

Nihad recalls the determination of Gaza's people to create joy amidst adversity. "Gaza was improving, and people were trying to create joy from the impossible," she remembers, marveling at the strength of her community. This resilience, however, is constantly threatened by the occupation's efforts to destroy not just the physical landscape but also the cultural and emotional fabric of Palestinian society.

Her memories of Gaza's beauty—early morning walks on the beach with her father, the palm trees of Deir al-Balah—contrast sharply with the destruction that now scars the land. "I was amazed by Gaza's beauty when I visited in 2021, and it deeply saddens me to see this beauty destroyed," Nihad laments. Yet, even in the face of such destruction, she remains hopeful, believing that "there is always hope" and that "Palestine is like no other place."

THE ONGOING STRUGGLE

The occupation's persistent efforts to erase Gaza's identity are met with unwavering resistance. Nihad's life, though marked by personal hardships, reflects the broader Palestinian experience—one of resilience, resistance, and an unyielding commitment to the cause of liberation. "We accept what God has written for us," she advises, her words resonating with the Palestinian ethos of enduring struggle.

In summing up her life and the life of her people, Nihad reflects on the unending work and the ultimate belief in justice: "Continuous work. The end of patience is good. Victory."







