Condemnations pour in over Israeli minister’s call to build synagogue at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque

Condemnations have poured from across the Arab and Islamic world following a call by far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to build a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

Ben-Gvir claimed Monday that Jews have the right to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying he would build a synagogue at the flashpoint site.

It was the first time for the Israeli minister to openly speak about building a synagogue inside the mosque complex. However, he has repeatedly called in recent months for allowing Jewish prayers at the site.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it categorically rejects Ben-Gvir's call and "the continued provocations of sentiments of Muslims worldwide."

It stressed the need "to respect the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque" and renewed its call for the international community to assume its responsibilities and put an end to the Palestinian humanitarian catastrophe.

It also called for activating serious mechanisms to hold Israeli officials accountable for their repeated violations of international law and norms.

Palestine denounced Ben-Gvir's call as an attempt to drag the entire region into a "religious war."

"The Palestinian people will not accept any harm to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is a red line that cannot be crossed under any circumstances," Palestinian Authority spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

Türkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party condemned the far-right Israeli minister's remarks as "vile."

"Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's remarks about building a synagogue on the site where the al-Aqsa Mosque is located are a vile and cursed statement that attacks all Muslims and humanity," spokesman Ömer Çelik said on X.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Israel is legally responsible for adhering to the status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and preserving Islamic and Christian holy sites.

It called on Israel to comply with its obligations as an occupying power, and "stop such provocative statements aimed at further escalation and tension in the region."

The status quo, in place since before the 1967 Israeli occupation, designates the Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem, under the Jordanian minister of Awqaf and Islamic affairs, as responsible for managing Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is a place of worship for Muslims only.

However, since 2003, Israeli police have unilaterally allowed illegal settlers to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque on weekdays, excluding Fridays and Saturdays, without the approval of the Islamic Waqf.

Jordan called Ben-Gvir's call "a violation of international law and an unacceptable provocation that requires a clear-cut international position condemning it."

His statement "fuels extremism and endeavors to change the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites through imposing new facts and practices driven by a bigoted exclusionary narrative," the Foreign Ministry added in a statement.

Qatar also denounced the Israeli minister's call as "an extension of attempts to change the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque."

The Qatari Foreign Ministry underlined the need for urgent action by the international community "to deter the (Israeli) occupation and assume its moral and legal responsibilities towards Jerusalem and its sanctities."

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also denounced Ben-Gvir's call as a "flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and international law."

In a statement, the OIC said Jerusalem "is an integral part of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967 and the capital of the State of Palestine."

The pan-Islamic bloc held Israel fully responsible for the consequences of its "ongoing violations and systematic assaults that provoke the sentiments of Muslims worldwide."

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam. Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. In 1980, Israel annexed the entire city, a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

Israel has faced international condemnation over its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 40,400 people since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.