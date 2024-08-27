40 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza

At least 40 Palestinians have been killed, including five children, and many others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza since Monday morning.

According to the daily statistical statement from Palestinian Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal, 36 Palestinians were initially reported killed in various airstrikes. Subsequently, a statement announced the deaths of four children from the Zainou family in Gaza City, bringing the death toll to 40.

In northern Gaza, five Palestinians were killed in two Israeli strikes. The first strike targeted a group of civilians in the Jabalia refugee camp, leaving three dead, while the second strike hit an apartment in the Al-Amoudi area, killing two others.

In Gaza City, 23 Palestinians were killed in five separate airstrikes. The first strike occurred in Gaza Beach, while the second targeted a home belonging to the Al-Ajil family in the western part of the city.

Additional details from Gaza City reveal that the third strike occurred on Al-Thalathini Street in the southeastern part of the city. The fourth strike targeted an apartment in the western part of the city and the fifth strike killed four children in an attack on the Zainou family's home in the Al-Daraj neighborhood.

In the central governorate, Bassal reported that seven Palestinians were killed in two Israeli strikes. The first targeted the entrance of Haret Al-Jaafrawi, southeast of Deir al-Balah, resulting in two deaths, while the second hit an apartment belonging to the Sidem family in the Maghazi camp, killing five Palestinians, including one child.

In Khan Younis in southern Gaza, an Israeli strike targeted a civilian vehicle in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, resulting in five deaths.

The ongoing Israeli onslaught has resulted in over 40,400 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,500 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.









