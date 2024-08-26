Israel intercepts drone near Sea of Galilee

Israeli air defence intercepted a drone east of the Sea of Galilee, military reports said on Monday.



The army announced that there had been an air alarm in the area beforehand. There were no reports of damage or injuries.



Initially, it was unclear where the drone had been launched from, but it is assumed that it either came from Syria or flew through Syria.



The Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militia has also repeatedly attacked Israel with drones since the beginning of the Gaza war almost 11 months ago.



In addition, Iran and other allies in the region have also carried out drone attacks on Israel.



