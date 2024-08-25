At least 7 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza

At least seven Palestinians were killed and several others injured in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, medical sources said.



An airstrike targeted a residential apartment in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza, leaving three people dead and several others injured, a medical source said.



Another Palestinian lost his life in artillery shelling in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, another source said.



Two more people were killed in a drone strike targeting a group of civilians in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, the source said.



A Palestinian woman was also killed by Israeli gunfire in the town of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.



The attacks came amid reports of a limited Israeli pullout from southeastern areas of Deir al-Balah with massive damage reported to houses and infrastructure in the area.



Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.



The onslaught has resulted in over 40,300 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,300 injuries, according to local health authorities.



An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.



Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.









