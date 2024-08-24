4 women, 4 children among 14 killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

At least 14 Palestinians were killed, including four women and four children, and dozens of others were injured as the Israeli army continued its assault on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, targeting Khan Younis and Nuseirat Camp with airstrikes early Saturday morning.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, 11 Palestinians were killed and 15 others were injured when Israeli fighter jets bombed a house in the Al-Amal neighborhood west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Separately, three more Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a residential apartment in the Ayn Jalut Towers in Nuseirat Camp of central Gaza, the news agency said.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,200 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,000 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.











