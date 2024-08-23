Netanyahu reaffirms Israeli control over Philadelphi Corridor between Gaza, Egypt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's control over the strategic Philadelphi Corridor between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, his office said Thursday.

"Reports about discussions regarding the deployment of international forces on the Philadelphi Corridor (route) are not true," said Netanyahu's office.

"The prime minister is committed to the principle that Israel will control the corridor to prevent the rearmament of Hamas," it added.

Previously, Israeli media outlets reported that talks were underway about deploying international forces to the corridor in exchange for the withdrawal of the Israeli army.

Earlier, the Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, reported that Netanyahu still insists on maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor.

"The prime minister has not changed his position on the need for Israeli control and presence in the Philadelphi Corridor," KAN said, citing an Israeli political source.

Netanyahu had a phone call Wednesday with US President Joe Biden amid an impasse in Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap negotiations.

The call came as the parties are set to reconvene in Cairo, Egypt by the end of the week for a meeting that a US official said last week will seek to conclude the months-long talks.

The Washington Post, citing unnamed US administration sources, said Netanyahu mentioned during the phone call a map detailing the locations of Israel's presence along the Philadelphi Corridor and near the Egypt-Gaza border.

But the Israeli source denied any change in Netanyahu's position.

The latest round of mediated negotiations ended on Aug. 16 in Doha, Qatar with the US presenting the parties with what the White House described as a "final bridging proposal" that it put on the table for Israel and Hamas, claiming it is consistent with the principles supported by Biden on May 31.

The details of the proposal remain shrouded in secrecy.

But Hamas has since rejected the proposal, saying it aligns with Netanyahu's new conditions.

For months, the US, Qatar and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas's demands to stop the war.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,200 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and nearly 93,000 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.









