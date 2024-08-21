Israeli attacks kill at least 4 Palestinians in war-torn Gaza

At least four Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, health authorities said.

An Israeli airplane dropped a bomb in the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, killing two people, witnesses said.

A medical source at the Arab Baptist Hospital confirmed that two people had been killed in the attack.

A Palestinian child also lost her life in Israeli artillery shelling east of Gaza City, another medical source said.

Civil defense teams recovered the body of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli strike in the southern city of Khan Younis, the agency said.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,200 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and nearly 93,000 injuries, according to local health authorities.

The ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.