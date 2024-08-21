Iraqi Kurdish leader accuses terrorist PKK of hindering regional development

The leader of the Islamic Movement Party in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), Irfan Abdulaziz, has accused the terrorist PKK of obstructing development in areas under its influence in northern Iraq.

In an interview with Anadolu, Abdulaziz highlighted the ongoing challenges posed by the terrorist group's presence in the region.

"The PKK is a significant issue for the Kurdish administration. Their presence in regions like Qandil, Sherbajer, and Punjivin has hindered development and stability. This is detrimental to the security of the region, especially during these sensitive times," he said.

Abdulaziz warned that the instability caused by the terrorist organization PKK could spread to other key areas, such as Kirkuk and Sulaymaniyah, potentially dragging the region into further chaos. "If tensions escalate, these areas could also suffer. The instability might allow other forces to exploit the situation, deepening the crisis."

He called on both the Iraqi central government and the KRG to strengthen their influence in areas where terrorist PKK operates. "Increased governmental control would help ensure peace and pave the way for development in these regions," Abdulaziz stated.

Addressing the closure of Sulaymaniyah Airport and the cooperation between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the terrorist PKK, Abdulaziz suggested that a mechanism should be established to prevent the airport from being used for activities against neighboring countries.

He also expressed concerns about the current situation in Kirkuk, where the exclusion of Turkmens, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and some Arab council members from the local administration, driven by the PUK, could lead to unrest. "Our Turkmen brothers, some Arabs, and the KDP are not satisfied with the situation. Their dissatisfaction could lead to confusion and further instability," Abdulaziz warned.

The Islamic Movement Party leader also commented on the broader regional tensions, noting that the recent killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has increased tensions in the Middle East.

He expressed concerns that the ongoing turmoil could spread beyond Iraq to Lebanon, Kuwait, and Jordan, further destabilizing the region.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, elderly, and infants.