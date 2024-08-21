Greek-flagged vessel attacked in Red Sea, catches fire, loses engine power

A Greek-flagged vessel was attacked while sailing in the Red Sea, the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy announced in Athens on Wednesday.

The attack occurred 77 nautical miles southwest of Al Hudaydah and resulted in material damage rather than casualties, the ministry said in a statement.

Commenting on the attack, Shipping Minister Christos Stylianidis said that this attack is a flagrant violation of international law and a serious threat to the safety of international navigation.

He stressed that such actions endanger the lives of seafarers and disrupt the free movement of goods through critical maritime corridors.

Early Wednesday, the ship's captain reported that the vessel was approached by two small craft-the first craft had three to five people onboard, while the second had around 10.

Later in the day, Britain's maritime agency reported that a vessel attacked early Wednesday was targeted again by "an unknown projectile," resulting in a fire onboard and leaving the ship without engine power.

In a statement, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said that it received another report that the vessel was targeted with further attack by an unknown projectile.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

The Houthis have been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.

Earlier this year, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.