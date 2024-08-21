4 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on gathering in Rafah

At least four Palestinians were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a gathering in northwestern Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

"Four martyrs arrived (at the hospital) as a result of an Israeli airstrike on a gathering of people in Rafah city," a medical source at the Nasser Hospital said.

Witnesses said the strike targeted the Shakoush neighborhood, which is home to thousands of displaced people.

Israel has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians in the besieged enclave and displaced nearly the entire population of 2.3 million people, while also generating famine-like conditions and spread of disease.

It is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah, which began in May.







