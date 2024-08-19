News Middle East US Democrats to rally behind Harris at national convention in Chicago

The US Democrats have convened in Chicago this week for their national convention, where Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to accept her official nomination as the party's candidate for president in the upcoming November election.

The four-day meeting, which opens on Monday, is set to crown Harris and running mate Tim Walz as the Democratic Party's choice to face Republican nominee Donald Trump, less than one month after 81-year-old President Joe Biden dropped his bid for a second term as his age and mental capabilities came under growing scrutiny.



Biden, who said he was ready to "pass the torch" to younger Democratic Party voices, is set to address the crowd on Monday night.



Harris was already officially selected by the 4,000 party delegates to be the Democrats' presidential nominee in an online roll call earlier this month.



But the convention offers Harris a further chance to present herself and her ideas to the nation after a rollercoaster month since she announced her bid to succeed Biden on the party ticket.



The delegates will cast symbolic votes for Harris on Tuesday evening, repeating in person what they already made official in the online vote.



They are also due to vote on the party's platform for the presidential election.



The 59-year-old has successfully rallied Democrats behind her candidacy, and has seen her poll numbers rise amid a difficult period for Trump. Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian heritage, would be the first female president in US history if she wins.



Delegates to the convention are set to hear speeches from Harris on Thursday and Walz on Wednesday, as well as former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.









