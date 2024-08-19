Multiple drones launched from Lebanon - Israeli army

The Israeli army said it detected multiple drones launched from Lebanon on Monday, triggering alarms in northern parts of the country.

Following the hostile aircraft infiltration from Lebanon, sirens were sounded a short while ago in the western Galilee, the army said in a statement.

The statement added that Israeli air defense forces "successfully intercepted some of the targets, and others fell in the area of Ya'ara" near the Lebanese border.

Later, the Israeli news site Walla reported that an Israeli was seriously injured on Monday after a drone, reportedly launched from Lebanon, struck the town of Ya'ara near the border.

Fears of a full-fledged war between Israel and Hezbollah have grown amid an exchange of cross-border attacks, especially after the July 30 assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed nearly 40,100 people since last October following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.







