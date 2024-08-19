Israel kills 40 more Gazans as death toll surpasses 40,100

At least 40 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last Oct. 7 to 40,134, Gaza's Health Ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement added that some 92,743 other people have been injured in the ongoing deadly attacks.

"Israeli forces killed 40 people and injured 134 others in three 'massacres' of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023 following a Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.