Three peacekeepers injured in explosion in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL says

Three peacekeepers on patrol were "lightly injured" when an explosion occurred near their clearly marked U.N. vehicle in the village of Yarine in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said on Sunday.

"All peacekeepers in the patrol returned safely to their base," the spokesperson said, without giving further details of the nature of the explosion.

"We are looking into the incident. We are strongly reminding all parties and actors of their responsibility to avoid harm to peacekeepers and civilians."







