Israeli drones kill 5 Palestinians, injure more in Gaza City

Israeli army on Friday carried out a drone attack in Gaza City, killing five Palestinians and injured several others, according to multiple sources.

In a statement, Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the Civil Defense Service in Gaza, said that three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a gathering of people in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, southern Gaza City.

He added a number of Palestinians were injured in another drone strike on a home for the Hussein family in the Zeitoun neighborhood of the city.

A medical source told Anadolu that two more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a home for the Madi family in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, northern Gaza City.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army's artillery struck the eastern areas of Deir al-Balah city and the Al-Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, according to witnesses.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed over 40,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 92,000 others, according to local health authorities.

Over 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



























