Gaza death toll approaches 40,000 as Israel kills 32 more Palestinians

Palestinian men pray over the bodies of victims prior to their burial at the al-Zawaida Cemetery, following the Israeli bombardment of the al-Bureij refugee Camp, in the central Gaza Strip on July 31, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

At least 32 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll to 39,929 since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement added that some 92,240 others have been injured in the assault.

"Israeli forces killed 32 people and injured 88 others in two 'massacres' against families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Over ten months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.