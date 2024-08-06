Several injured in attack on US military base in Iraq

Several US personnel were injured Monday in a suspected attack on a military base in western Iraq, according to the US media.

The rocket attack took place at Ain Al-Asad airbase, reports said, citing anonymous American officials.

The sources did not provide further information on the casualties.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant agreed that an attack by Iran-aligned militia earlier in the day on US forces at an airbase in Iraq marked a "dangerous escalation," the Pentagon said Monday.

"Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant agreed that today's Iran-aligned militia attack on U.S. forces stationed at Ain al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq marked a dangerous escalation and demonstrated Iran's destabilizing role in the region," spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

The phone call between Austin and Gallant came after several US personnel were injured in the suspected rocket attack on the base, where US and coalition forces are stationed.

"Secretary Austin provided an update on measures to strengthen U.S. military posture in the region in light of this escalating situation," Ryder added.

Austin also reiterated the US's "unwavering" commitment to Israel's security in the face of threats from Iran, Lebanon's Hezbollah group and other Iran-aligned militia groups.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also briefed by the national security team on recent developments in the Middle East, including the airbase attack.









