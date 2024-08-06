Hamas leader was killed to prolong Gaza war: Palestinian president

The assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was intended to prolong the conflict in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Russia's RIA state news agency in an interview published Tuesday.

"There is no doubt that the purpose of Mr. Haniyeh's assassination is to prolong the war and expand its scope," Abbas was quoted as saying by RIA.

"It will have a negative impact on the ongoing negotiations to end the aggression and withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza," he added.

Abbas also called on Israel to stop its "aggressive actions" against the Palestinian people and to comply with international law and implement the Arab Peace Initiative, which offers Israel the opportunity to normalize relations with its Middle East neighbors in exchange for the liberation of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Regional tensions have escalated after Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran on July 31 after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's new president.

Hamas and Iran accused Israel of carrying out Haniyeh's assassination, while Tel Aviv has not denied or confirmed its responsibility.

Israel is on high alert for a potential military response from Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah, which also vowed to retaliate following the death of its senior commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli airstrike on a suburb of Beirut last week.















