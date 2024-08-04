Arab countries hold rallies to mourn Haniyeh, show solidarity with Palestinians

Morocco and Jordan witnessed massive rallies Saturday to mourn the late Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh and show solidarity with Palestinians.

Thousands of Moroccans demonstrated in a march in Rabat, that was called for by civil organizations such as the non-governmental National Action Group for Palestine, under the slogan: "The assassination of martyr Haniyeh ... a cowardly Zionist crime," according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Protesters raised pictures of Haniyeh, Hamas leaders, Al-Aqsa Mosque, victims of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian and Moroccan flags.

They condemned the silence of the international community on Israel's actions against Palestinians and demanded "ending normalization with Israel."

In Jordan, more than 2,000 demonstrators condemned Israeli "aggression" against Gaza in the National Forum in Support for Resistance March that featured a symbolic coffin for Haniyeh, said an Anadolu correspondent.

The march started from the Al-Husseini Mosque and terminated at Al-Nakheel Square in downtown Amman.

Demonstrators demanded that "resistance brigades avenge Haniyeh."

They also thanked Qatar for hosting the late Hamas leader.

Haniyeh was assassinated early Wednesday at his residence in the Iranian capital of Tehran in an attack that Iranian officials blamed on Israel. Haniyeh's bodyguard was also killed.

He was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of new President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Haniyeh's funeral was led by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei early Thursday, followed by a massive procession.

He was laid to rest Friday in Doha, Qatar.