Gaza death toll surpasses 39,500 as Israel kills 31 more Palestinians

The Israeli army killed 31 more Palestinians in attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll to 39,550 since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Saturday.

A ministry statement added that some 91,280 other people have been injured in the Israeli attacks so far.

"Israeli forces killed 31 people and injured 62 others in three 'massacres' against families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Almost 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.