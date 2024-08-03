Children among 10 killed in Israeli airstrike on school housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza City

At least 10 Palestinians, including children, were killed and several others injured on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City.

"Some 10 Palestinians were martyred and several others were injured by the Israeli occupation (forces) warplanes that targeted a school sheltering displaced people in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City," the Palestinian Civil Defense said on Telegram.

Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital received "several martyrs and wounded, including children, as a result of an Israeli airstrike that targeted Hamama School," sources in the health facility said.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the bombing destroyed several classrooms at the school, which is overcrowded with displaced Palestinians.

The Israeli military admitted in a statement that it attacked the school in northern Gaza, claiming that Hamas was using it as a "weapons storage."

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 39,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Almost 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





















