15 killed in Israeli airstrike on school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City

At least 15 victims were killed, including two children, and 40 others injured Thursday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a school-turned-shelter in the Shejaiya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City.

"The Israeli occupation forces targeted the Dalal al-Maghribi School, which was housing displaced people, with three missiles, completely destroying it," Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mamdouh Basal, said in a video message.

The Israeli army acknowledged the strike on the school it claimed was used as a hideout by Hamas fighters and leaders.

"Based on IDF (army) intelligence, the Israeli fighter jets struck terrorists operating inside a compound within the Dalal School in the area of Shejaiya in Gaza City," according to a statement.

Hamas has not issued a response to the claims by Israel.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

Nearly 39,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Almost 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.















