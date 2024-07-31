Iran’s response to Hamas leader’s assassination to be 'special operations': UN Mission

The response to the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh will be "special operations," the Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN said Wednesday.

"The response to an assassination will indeed be special operations—harder and intended to instill deep regret in the perpetrator," it wrote on X.

The statement came hours after Haniyeh was killed in an airstrike in the Iranian capital.

Hamas blamed Israel, but Tel Aviv has not yet confirmed or denied its involvement.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.

Haniyeh was reelected head of Hamas political bureau in 2021 for a second consecutive term, slated to end in 2025.

His killing came as Israel continued its devastating military campaign in the Gaza Strip which has killed more than 39,400 victims and injured over 91,000 since Oct. 7 following an attack by Hamas.