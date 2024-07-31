Iran confirms assassination of Haniyeh, investigation underway

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday confirmed the death of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas group, stressing that investigation is underway.

In a statement, Nasser Kanani, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, expressed condolences over "the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh to the proud nation of Palestine."

He stressed that "investigation into the details of this incident by the relevant institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran is underway."

"The martyrdom of brother Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran will strengthen the deep and unbreakable bond between the Islamic Republic of Iran and dear Palestine and the Resistance," said Kanani.

Meanwhile, the Iranian parliament announced that it will hold an extraordinary meeting following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

In a statement cited by the Iranian Mehr News Agency, spokesman for the parliament's National Security Commission, Ebrahim Rezaei, said the parliament "will hold a meeting about this incident with the presence of all related institutions and the result will be made public."

The Hamas group earlier confirmed Haniyeh's death in "a treacherous assassination" in Tehran.

Israel has made no immediate announcement about the assassination.