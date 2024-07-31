At least 10 killed as Israeli fighter jet hits car in central Gaza

At least ten Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to a medical source.

Three other people were injured in the attack that targeted a civilian car in Zawayda, the source told Anadolu.

Eyewitnesses said an Israeli fighter jet hit the vehicle on Salaheddin Street near the entrance of the town.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 39,445 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly ten months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.























