At least 10 killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza

Smoke billows over the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip following Israeli bombardment on July 22, 2024. (AFP File photo)

At least 10 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli attacks in the central Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to medical sources.

Fighter jets targeted a house and a cart carrying bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps, witnesses said.

A medical source confirmed that bodies of nine people were transported to Al-Awda Hospital and one to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 39,400 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 91,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.