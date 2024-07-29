Israeli army launches intensive artillery strikes on Gaza, targets residential buildings

The Israeli army intensified on Monday its artillery bombardment across various areas in the Gaza Strip.

Witnesses reported to Anadolu that the Israeli forces continued their fifth consecutive day of incursions into the southwestern outskirts of Gaza City, particularly in the neighborhoods of Tel al-Hawa and Sabra.

The invading forces opened fire with machine guns toward residential buildings, conducting search and inspection operations that involved detonations and the burning of several residential structures, the witnesses said.

The southern neighborhoods of Gaza City, including Sabra, Zeitoun, Tel al-Hawa, and Sheikh Ajleen, were subject to heavy artillery shelling, they added.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson, Mahmoud Basal, said: "Israeli occupation forces and their vehicles remain present in the Tel al-Hawa area, specifically near the Jordanian Hospital. They continue to burn homes, abduct civilians, and carry out killings."

"Three martyrs were recovered from the Sabra neighborhood after being targeted by Israeli artillery a few days ago," Basal added.

In central Gaza, Israeli airstrikes and artillery targeted the al-Bureij refugee camp, resulting in the destruction of a residential block.

The northwestern areas of the Nuseirat refugee camp, the town of Al-Musaddar, and northeastern Deir al-Balah city in the central governorate also experienced intense artillery bombardment.

In southern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles made limited incursions into the east of Khan Younis. Witnesses reported heavy artillery fire and intense gunfire.

Israeli drones fired relentlessly and dropped bombs east of Khan Younis. Simultaneously, the Israeli artillery targeted the neighborhoods of Sheikh Nasser, Bani Suheila, and Khuzaa.

Additionally, the Israeli army demolished residential buildings in the town of Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Younis, amid clashes between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli forces operating in the area.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 39,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,800 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







