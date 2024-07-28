Israeli strikes kill 13, including children, in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Palestinians pray before the bodies of their relatives, who were killed in an Israeli air strike on the refugee camp of Khan Younis, outside the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 28 July 2024. (EPA photo)

At least 13 Palestinians were killed, including children, in two Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, the Civil Defense Agency said.

A fighter jet hit a house in the city, leaving 10 people dead, including several children, the agency said in a statement.

Video clips shared by Palestinians showed a man carrying a "decapitated child" and a mother screaming and crying bitterly near dead bodies.

Photos were also circulated showing children "with torn bodies" inside hospital corridors in the city.

Three more people were killed when an Israeli jet shelled a group of civilians in the southern city, the agency said.

The attacks came hours after at least eight civilians were killed in Israeli attacks in Khan Younis, including one targeting al-Mawasi area, which was designated as a "humanitarian zone" for displaced civilians.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 39,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,800 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

























