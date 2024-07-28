Hundreds of families hit by heavy rains in war-torn Yemen: UN

Heavy rains have affected 800 families in the Houthi-held Amran province in northern Yemen, the United Nations said on Sunday.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that torrential rains struck the Qaflah area in the province, "causing severe damage."

"300 families in IDP (internally displaced persons) sites and 500 families outside impacted," UNHCR added on X.

UNHCR said it is coordinating with partners "to respond to immediate needs: food, NFIs (Non-Food Items), hygiene kits, clean water, and temporary relocation."

In recent days, flash floods have hit several provinces in northern Yemen, including Amran and Saada, leading to substantial losses.

Yemen's severely weakened infrastructure has exacerbated the impact of these floods, increasing the suffering of the population who already endure fragile basic services due to nearly nine years of ongoing conflict in the country.

















