Another Israeli soldier killed in clashes with Hamas fighters in southern Gaza

Another Israeli soldier succumbed to his injuries sustained in clashes with Palestinian fighters in southern Gaza Strip, the army announced on Sunday.

The military statement identified the slain soldier as Sgt. Yonatan Aharon Greenblatt, 21, who was wounded on July 20.

The death brings the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the launch of the onslaught against Gaza on Oct. 7 to 689.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October, which killed some 1,200 people.

Besides killing more than 39,300 Palestinians since then, the air and ground attacks have turned much of the enclave into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

Israel is accused of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.







