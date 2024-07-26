HOUTHIS REPORT 4 MORE U.S.-UK AIRSTRIKES ON YEMENS AL HUDAYDAH

The Yemeni Houthi group on Friday said four more U.S.-UK airstrikes targeted the Al Hudaydah province in western Yemen.

In a briefed statement, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported "a U.S.-UK aggression targeted with four raids the Kamaran Island in the Al Hudaydah province."

The statement did not report any human casualties or material damage by the raids.

There was also no comments by the U.S. or the UK on the incident as of yet.

The Kamaran Island is one of the largest Yemeni islands in the Red Sea, and is part of the Al Hudaydah province.

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the U.S. has been conducting airstrikes that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group in the Red Sea. The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.

In solidarity with Gaza, which is facing a devastating Israeli offensive, the Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, expressing determination to continue operations until the end of the onslaught on the enclave.

With the intervention of Washington and London and an escalation of tensions, the Houthis announced that they now consider all American and British ships as military targets.





















