Another Israeli soldier killed in southern Gaza battles

The Israeli army announced Friday the killing of another soldier during battles in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the army said Cpl. Moti Rave, 37, was killed in the battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the army's figures, the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the beginning of the war on Oct. 7 has risen to 688, including 328 in ground battles that started on Oct. 27.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.









